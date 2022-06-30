Julia Roberts, George Clooney reunite in movie trailer for 'Ticket to Paradise'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fans got a glimpse at Julia Roberts and George Clooney's new movie "Ticket to Paradise."

Roberts and Clooney have teamed up for another film, their first since the duo last worked together six years ago. "Ticket to Paradise" also marks the first romantic comedy for Roberts in 20 years.

The film features Roberts and Clooney as two long-divorced parents who come together in order to stop their daughter from impulsively marrying a man she just met.

"Worst 19 years of my life," Clooney said in the trailer.

Roberts responded: "We were only married for five."

"I’m including the recovery," he quipped back.

The "Pretty Woman" actress recently explained why she has not filmed a rom-com in recent years during an interview with the New York Times.

"People sometimes misconstrue the amount of time that’s gone by that I haven’t done a romantic comedy as my not wanting to do one," Roberts told the outlet. "If I had read something that I thought was that ‘Notting Hill’ level of writing or ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ level of madcap fun, I would do it. They didn’t exist until this movie that I just did that Ol Parker wrote and directed."

"But even with that, I thought, Well, disaster, because this only works if it’s George Clooney," she continued. "Lo and behold, George felt it only worked with me. Somehow we were both able to do it, and off we went."

Fans can watch "Ticket to Paradise" in theaters starting Oct. 21 and through streaming on Peacock 45 days later.

The film is directed by Ol Parker, who is known for "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," and also stars Kaitlyn Dever.