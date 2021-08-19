Expand / Collapse search
George, Amal Clooney enjoy boat outing with twins in Italy after shutting down pregnancy speculation

The A-list has been fending off rumors they are expecting another child

By Julius Young | Fox News
George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney were all smiles during a recent boat trip with their twins, Ella and Alexander in Lake Como, Italy.

The couple along with their four-year-olds were photographed on Wednesday as they went to lunch by boat at the Grand Hotel Villa d’Este with some pals.

Amal, 43, kept her look comfy and casual in a sleeveless orange jumpsuit and oversized sunhat paired with stylish shades while, George, 60, appeared to simplify his look with khaki-colored pants and a dark polo shirt.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney have been fending off rumors they are expecting another child. The A-list pair is seen pictured at the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney have been fending off rumors they are expecting another child. The A-list pair is seen pictured at the wedding ceremony of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Gareth Fuller/pool photo via AP, File)

The A-list pair clutched their kids tightly as they meandered through the busy restaurant on a bright and airy Wednesday.

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney were all smiles during a boat trip with their twins, Ella and Alexander in Lake Como, Italy on Wednesday.

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney were all smiles during a boat trip with their twins, Ella and Alexander in Lake Como, Italy on Wednesday. (Mega)

Rumors swirled last month that the philanthropic tandem – who married in 2014 – was expecting another child after they reportedly told their inner circle of friends they would soon be adding to their family.

However, a rep for the two relayed to the Daily Mail on July 30 such was not the case, telling the outlet, "Stories saying that Amal Clooney is pregnant are not true."

