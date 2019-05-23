George Clooney reveals he thought he'd die after motorcycle crash in Italy: 'OK well, that's my neck'

Actor George Clooney says he briefly thought he was going to die after his July motorcycle crash in Italy.

Clooney, 57 was tossed over the top of his motorbike while riding on a highway over the summer. The star was traveling at a high speed when another car unexpectedly pulled in front of him to make a turn. The ensuing collision sent Clooney flying roughly 20 feet in the air and required a visit to a hospital in Olbia.

The “Catch 22” star previously revealed that the incident made him quit riding motorcycles for good, which he elaborated on during a conversation with “The Hollywood Reporter’s First Look.”

“I had to quit. I hit him at 70 miles an hour,” he said. “I split my helmet in half, it knocked me out of my shoes... It hit hard. It was bad, I was just waiting for the switch to turn off. I broke his windshield with my head. And I thought, ‘OK, well, that’s my neck.’”

Fortunately, Clooney was released from the hospital very shortly after being admitted, as his injuries were minor. He revealed that the accident didn't even stall production on his new series. He claimed to be back at work just four days after the near-fatal crash.

Clooney continued: “If you get nine lives, I’ve got all of them used up.”

The star noted that his producer, and fellow motorcycle enthusiast, Grant Heslov is also off riding for good after the incident.

“I made a deal as I was holding him waiting for the ambulance,” Heslov explained. “I said to myself, ‘If he lives, I’ll never ride a motorcycle again.'”

“It got both Grant and I — after 40 years of riding together — off of motorcycles for good,” Clooney concluded.

In a recent panel to promote “Catch 22” Clooney revealed that his wife, Amal, had something to do with the decision to end his motorcycle hobby.

“We screwed up and our wives were like, ‘You can never get on a bike again,’” he said of himself and Heslov.

