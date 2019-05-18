Meghan Markle-Prince Harry pal George Clooney jokes about sharing birthday with baby Archie

George Clooney isn't too thrilled he shares a special day with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s newborn son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor — a birthday.

“He stole my thunder,” the actor joked during an appearance on the British talk show “Lorraine” this week, per People. “That kid stole my thunder!”

Later, when asked when he will get to meet the newest member of Britain's royal family, Clooney said he wasn’t sure.

“Soon, I hope,” he added.

This wasn’t the first time the actor, 58, has made light of sharing a birthday with Archie. Earlier this month, Clooney joked that sharing the day was “kind of irritating.”

“It's kind of irritating if you think about it,” Clooney told Extra. “'Cause I've already had to split it with Orson Welles, Sigmund Freud — and now this comes in. I'm moving down the line very quickly.”

Clooney may share the same birthday as Archie, but he’s not the godfather.

The actor, while speaking to Extra, also set the record straight on whether he is Archie’s godfather after rumors surfaced he would possibly take on the role because of his relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. (Clooney has been a close friend of Prince Harry and Markle and attended their wedding last May with his wife, Amal, who also reportedly went to the Duchess’ baby shower in New York City back in February.)

“Everybody loves their rumors. It's not true. You don't want me to be a godparent of anybody. I'm barely a parent at this point. It's frightening,” Clooney said, referring to his nearly 2-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, whom he shares with Amal.

