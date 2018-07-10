George Clooney escapes major injury in Italy motorbike accident

George Clooney was reportedly driving 60 mph and was tossed from his motorbike in a collision with a car in Italy on Tuesday.

Clooney, 57, was driving down a highway on the island of Sardinia when a car suddenly pulled in front of him causing the collision and rocketing the actor 20 feet in the air, sources told TMZ.

The actor was taken to a hospital in Olbia and released shortly afterward, officials said. His injuries were not believed to be serious.

"George Clooney was treated and released from an Olbia hospital. He is recovering at his home and will be fine," a rep for the actor told Fox News.

A photo from Italy’s La Nuova showed the motorbike parked in front of the car Clooney appeared to have it. The car was seen with a smashed windshield.

Other photos showed Clooney being tended to by paramedics as he was sprawled out on the pavement.

Clooney and his wife Amal were spotted in Porto San Paolo in Sardinia over the weekend, according to The Daily Mail. He has a home on Lake Como, on Italy’s mainland.

It’s not the first time the “Up in the Air” actor had been injured in a motorcycle accident.

Clooney suffered a broken rib when he crashed riding with his then-girlfriend Sarah Larson in New Jersey in 2007. Larson suffered a broken foot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.