'General Hospital' star Steve Burton finalizes divorce after ex-wife had baby with another man

Actor Steve Burton and his ex-wife Sheree Gustin Burton finalized their divorce Wednesday, more than one year after he filed a petition to end their marriage.

The former couple agreed to joint legal and physical custody of their minor children, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The "Days of Our Lives" actor initially announced their separation in May 2022 after 23 years of marriage, and revealed that while Sheree was pregnant with a fourth child, Burton was not the father of the baby.

Burton must pay Sheree $12,500 per month in child support for their two minor children, Jack and Brooklyn, until April. Monthly payments will then change to $10,000. Burton is also required to maintain health insurance coverage for the supported children.

In addition to Jack and Brooklyn, the former couple also have a 20-year-old daughter named Makena.

The former couple waived their rights to spousal support, and agreed that Burton would pay Sheree one retroactive support sum of $50,000. "The parties agree that no other retroactive support is due as of the date of execution of this stipulated judgment," the document stated.

Their date of separation was listed as March 1, 2022.

Burton's representative did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The "General Hospital" star revealed their split last year on Instagram. "I wanted to clear something up. Sheree and I are separated," Burton wrote on his Instagram story in May 2022. "She recently announced that she’s expecting her 4th child. The child is not mine."

Sheree gave birth to a daughter, Izabella, and is currently pregnant with her fifth child.

Before the divorce announcement, Burton was let go from "General Hospital" due to ABC's coronavirus vaccine mandate.

"I wanted you to hear it from me personally," he explained on Instagram at the time. "Unfortunately, ‘General Hospital’ has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied, which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me."

"I don’t think people should lose their livelihood over this, but with that being said, you know me — I’ll always be grateful for my time at ‘General Hospital.’ I love it there. I grew up there. I grew up with some of you, so I’ll always be grateful, and I believe that when one door closes, multiple doors open. That’s always been my perspective," Burton continued.

Burton first joined "General Hospital" as Jason Morgan in 1992. The star filmed his last episode on Oct. 27, 2021.

"So, I am excited to see what the future brings, and maybe one day if these mandates are lifted, I can return and finish my career as Jason Morgan, and that would be an honor — and if not, I’m going to take this amazing experience, move forward and be forever grateful," he said.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Giang-Paunon contributed to this report.