Steve Burton stays 'grateful' when life throws 'curveballs': 'I have faith'

Steve Burton is staying inspired while life throws him "curveballs."

Burton, 52, opened up in a recent interview with Fox News Digital about what continues to inspire him as a performer while promoting season two of the Peacock spinoff series "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem" alongside his co-star Deidre Hall.

The soap star filed for divorce from his wife of two decades in July after revealing that she was pregnant with a baby that is not his. He was also fired from "General Hospital" over his coronavirus vaccination status.

"Obviously life can throw you curveballs, and it's really, in life, how you handle things," Burton told Fox News Digital. "And I just always find a way to be grateful. And, you know, gratitude is number one for me. And I'm so grateful still to be in a medium that is around after 50 plus years that Deidre and I get to sit here on a zoom and talk to you about still working in daytime and 'Days of Our Lives.'"

"I have hope. I have faith, and I'm just grateful," he added.

Burton and Sheree Gustin were married for 23 years before their split. Gustin had revealed she was expecting her fourth child. Days later, Burton publicly shared that the baby isn't his.

Burton listed the official date of separation for the couple as March 1, according to court documents.

Before the divorce announcement, Burton was hit with career changes after he was let go from "General Hospital" over ABC's coronavirus vaccine mandate in November.

"I wanted you to hear it from me personally," he explained on Instagram at the time. "Unfortunately, ‘General Hospital’ has let me go because of the vaccine mandate. I did apply for my medical and religious exemptions, and both of those were denied, which, you know, hurts. But this is also about personal freedom to me."

However, the actor is staying busy with the spinoff series "Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem."

The Peacock series saw the return of Burton along with co-stars Hall, Kristian Alfonso, Peter Reckell, Eileen Davidson, Drake Hogestyn, Loretta Devine, Stephen Nichols, Mary Beth Evans, Camila Banus, Robert Scott Wilson and Victoria Konefal.

Burton returned to the series as Harris Michaels after exiting "Days of Our Lives" in 1990. The actor explained what fans can expect from the spinoff.

"You've got so many super couples on 'Days' that are getting back together, which is awesome," Burton told Fox News Digital. "I started my career on 'Days of Our Lives,' and now years have passed, and I'm reprising my role as Harris Michaels. And this character is doing some crazy stuff."

"We're having a blast. It's action packed," he added. "There's so much drama. It's just been – It was so much fun to shoot this."

Hall explained that after acting together for so many years, the cast has a "rhythm and chemistry" that you don't quite find on other TV sets.

"It is so nice to be able to play with the same people year after year," she told Fox News Digital. "And we are able to develop a rhythm and a chemistry and a familiarity that I think comes across on-screen."

"And even if we're playing rivals on the show, there's a little gleam of, 'Yeah, but we're really friends off-stage.' It's a family. We've always called it a family, and that's exactly what it is."

On top of the friendship between the actors, Burton explained that the fans are "loyal."

"'Beyond Salem 2' is special in the sense that our daytime fans, you know, they're so loyal," he told Fox News Digital. "That's why we're doing what we're doing. They just want more content. And Peacock is putting this limited series on and the fans are loving it."

"Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem" season two premiered on July 11.