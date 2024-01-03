Ian Ziering latest celeb hit by Hollywood crime wave

Ian Ziering is the latest celebrity victim of the California crime wave.

Ziering was caught up in a brawl with a group of people riding minibikes on Hollywood Boulevard Sunday. Ziering called on authorities to do something about "the growing boldness of such groups who disrupt public safety and peace."

Polling in the last year shows two out of every three Californians believe crime is a "big problem" for them while living in the Golden state. Oakland and San Francisco residents have been facing violent crime, while Los Angeles has seen an uptick in retail burglaries.

California's residents have left the state in record numbers in the last few years, many citing crime as a contributing factor.

‘BEVERLY HILLS, 90210’ STAR IAN ZIERING CALLS ON LAW ENFORCEMENT TO TAKE ACTION AFTER BIKER ATTACK

Here's a look at celebs hit by the Hollywood crime wave:

Ian Ziering

Ian Ziering and his 12-year-old daughter were allegedly "aggressively" attacked by bikers on Sunday. The "90210" actor explained to his Instagram followers that he and his daughter were "completely unscathed" after the altercation.

"I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes. While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation," Ziering shared on Instagram. "In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself."

Ziering could be seen outside his car on Hollywood Boulevard engaged in a brawl with a group of individuals, according to video obtained by TMZ. The video showed the 59-year-old actor take a swing at one of the minibike riders before being chased across the street by the group.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the incident, according to TMZ.

The LAPD declined to provide a comment on the situation to Fox News Digital when reached.

Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen was allegedly attacked by his neighbor Dec. 20.

Law enforcement sources told Fox News Digital Sheen "heard knocking on his door" last week and slightly opened the door to find his neighbor, Electra Schrock, standing there.

"Schrock pushed her way into Sheen’s home and began grabbing at him and his neck. Sheen tried to get away from Schrock, but she pursued him through his home," according to authorities. Schrock then allegedly grabbed Sheen's neck "multiple times, eventually ripping his shirt" before he was able to call 911.

Schrock was charged with one count of assault "by means of force likely to produce great bodily injury," the LA County District Attorney's Office confirmed to Fox News Digital.

She pleaded not guilty during a Dec. 26 court appearance.

Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves' Los Angeles home was burglarized by men wearing ski masks Dec. 6, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to an anonymous call claiming a possible trespasser was at the home around 7 p.m., the outlet reported. Authorities conducted a search but found nobody at the home.

Officers returned to the home around 1 a.m. after an alarm was tripped, and the LAPD found security footage showing masked men breaking into a window, according to TMZ. A gun was taken from the home at the time.

Paris Jackson

A judge granted Paris Jackson's restraining order Sept. 18 against a man who was allegedly stalking the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital. The musician filed under seal Aug. 25.

The filing came days after an intruder was spotted at her Los Angeles area home, TMZ reported.

Jackson was not home at the time of the home invasion, but the intruder was confronted by a friend who was staying at the home. The man took off before cops arrived, according to the outlet.

Dave Chappelle

A man attacked Dave Chappelle in the middle of his "Netflix Is a Joke" festival May 3, 2022. The suspect was carrying a replica gun with a knife blade inside when he allegedly attacked Chappelle at the Hollywood Bowl, police told Fox News Digital at the time.

Isaiah Lee was intercepted by security and suffered a broken arm and two black eyes, according to the New York Post.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón's office later declined to file felony charges against Lee.

He told reporters Lee’s tackling of Chappelle on stage at the Hollywood Bowl, "under California law did not, and I repeat, did not amount to felony conduct."

Instead, Lee was charged with four misdemeanors, including battery, possession of a weapon with intent to assault, unauthorized access to the stage area during a performance and commission of an act that delays the event or interferes with the performer.

