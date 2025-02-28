Gene Hackman death investigation timeline: Detectives working 'backwards' to determine how couple died

Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa and one of their dogs were found dead in their Santa Fe home more than one week ago.

Detectives described their deaths as "suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation," according to a search warrant affidavit obtained by Fox News Digital.

Officials confirmed that no external trauma was seen on either Hackman or Arakawa, and New Mexico authorities promptly launched a criminal investigation into their deaths. The case remains open pending autopsy and toxicology results.

GENE HACKMAN DEATH: COMPLETE COVERAGE

Feb. 28 - Detectives work on "reverse timeline"

Authorities have not yet determined when Hackman and Arakawa died. During a press conference on Friday, Feb. 28, Sheriff Adan Mendoza admitted that the department was piecing together a timeline to determine their last steps.

"One of the things is, in an investigation, we try to piece the timeline together, usually before the event happens, and that gives us a lot of information," Mendoza said. "But in this case, it seems like we're doing a reverse timeline.

GENE HACKMAN'S FINAL YEARS IN SANTA FE WITH WIFE WERE INCREASINGLY SECLUDED

He added, "We're doing a timeline from the time of death and the autopsy and the results. We're going to start working our way backwards. We're going to do both and then hopefully make a determination as to what may have happened to both of the individuals."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Feb. 28 - Test results

Hackman and Arakawa tested negative for carbon monoxide, Mendoza confirmed during a press conference Friday, Feb. 28. Their residence was tested for the colorless, odorless gas and was cleared by the Santa Fe City Fire Department after authorities found no evidence of a carbon monoxide leak or poisoning.

Sheriffs released a search warrant inventory list detailing items retrieved from the Santa Fe home. According to the documents obtained by Fox News Digital, investigators listed two cell phones, MyQuest records, a 2025 planner, thyroid medication, blood pressure medication and Tylenol.

An orange prescription bottle was found near Hackman's wife, according to the search warrant affidavit. It appeared to be open, with pills scattered on the countertop.

Feb. 26 - Hackman, Arakawa bodies discovered

Hackman and Arakawa were found on Wednesday, Feb. 26, by maintenance workers Jesse Kesler and Roland Lowe Begay. Kesler, who had worked as a personal contractor for the couple for 16 years, made the frantic 911 call.

Arakawa was found lying on the floor in the bathroom of the couple's home near a space heater, showing "obvious signs of death," according to the search warrant affidavit. Hackman's body was discovered in the mudroom nearby. His cane and sunglasses were near his body.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Officials revealed that Arakawa's body had been found decomposed with bloating on her face and mummification in her hands and feet. Hackman was also found to have the same signs of decomposition as his wife.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department revealed that autopsies were completed, and no external trauma was seen on either the actor or the musician.

LISTEN: GENE HACKMAN 911 CALL

WATCH: SANTA FE COUNTY SHERIFF ADAN MENDOZA DISCUSSES THE INVESTIGATION INTO GENE HACKMAN's AND HIS WIFE'S DEATH

Feb. 26 - Dwindling death theories

The New Mexico Gas Company confirmed on Tuesday "it conducted an extensive investigation for gas leaks and carbon monoxide" Feb. 26 and made "no significant findings" at the couple's secluded home, in a release obtained by Fox News Digital.

The gas company did note there was "a minuscule leak (0.33% gas in air – not a lethal amount) at one of the stove burners." Additionally, there were four "red tags" for code enforcement violations, involving "a water heater and gas log lighters installed in three fireplaces."

The couple's Santa Fe home was tested for carbon monoxide Feb. 26, shortly after the bodies were discovered. The Santa Fe City Fire Department cleared the home after finding no evidence of a carbon monoxide leak or poisoning. New Mexico Gas Company also responded and found "no signs or evidence" of problems with pipes in or around Hackman's home.

Feb. 17 - Pacemaker activity

Mendoza confirmed that the last recorded activity on Hackman's pacemaker occurred on Feb. 17. Authorities assumed this was Hackman's last day alive, as the Oscar winner's body was not discovered for nine more days.

"According to the pathologist, I think that is a very good assumption that that was his last day of life," Mendoza said.