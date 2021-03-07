Meghan Markle says there were 'concerns and conversations' about 'how dark' son Archie's skin color would be

Meghan Markle is opening up about her and Prince Harry's son, Archie.

During her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, Markle explained that it was the palace that decided to not give Archie a title.

She also said that Archie would not receive security from the palace and that they never asked her or Harry to take the traditional picture leaving the hospital when Archie was born.

She also said when she was first pregnant with Archie there were "concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born."

Markle declined to say who had this conversation with Harry that he relayed to her, saying revealing their name would be "very damaging."

Winfrey's hotly anticipated two-hour pre-recorded interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex began its airing on CBS in the U.S. on Sunday night, with Markle sitting alone with Winfrey.

The two talked about the early days before the royal marriage, with Markle saying "there was no way to understand what the day-to-day was going to be like.

"That’s what was really tricky over those past few years, is when the perception and the reality are two very different things," Markle said. "And you’re being judged on the perception, but you’re living the reality of it."

Markle also revealed that she and Harry were technically married a few days before the ceremony watched by the world.

