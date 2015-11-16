Gavin Rossdale steps out wearing wedding band

Life goes on for both Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale.

After an explosive report broke last week alleging that Rossdale carried on a three-year affair with their children's nanny, Mindy Mann, the estranged couple stepped out separately over the weekend in Los Angeles. Both 46-year-old Stefani and 50-year-old Rossdale looked completely unbothered by the rumors, with the "Used to Love You" singer looking especially great at the star-studded 2015 Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday.

Stefani donned a black, one-shoulder Marchesa dress at the event, which honored "Scandal" star Kerry Washington for the actress' work with the non-profit foundation. The Voice coach happily posed with her pals, Jessica Alba and Selma Blair, on the red carpet, before being photographed chatting animatedly with 36-year-old Kourtney Kardashian during dinner.

And the two actually have plenty in common. Aside from both being mothers, Kardashian dealt with her own cheating scandal in July, when her ex, 32-year-old Scott Disick, was caught canoodling with his ex, Chloe Bartoli, in Monte Carlo. The two split shortly after.

Meanwhile, Rossdale was spotted on Sunday in Los Angeles, throwing up a peace sign to paparazzi. Clad in a stylish pair of black sweatpants and red sneakers, the Bush frontman was noticeably still wearing a ring on his left ring finger.

Stefani was also snapped out and about on Sunday, enjoying the day with their three boys, Kingston, 9, Zuma, 7, and 1-year-old Apollo. The No Doubt singer was flawless as usual when it came to her fashion, looking perfectly put-together in leather pants and lace-up heels.

As for what Stefani's boyfriend, 39-year-old Blake Shelton, was up to this weekend, he was actually in Oklahoma being a real-life hero. The country crooner helped rescue a group of four young men -- Bryar Blanton, Lenyell Blanton, Josh Turner and Adrian Poplin -- who were stuck in a mudslide near the Washita River in Ardmore, Oklahoma, this past Friday.

"After he helped us out, he talked to us for a minute then said he had to go," Bryar told ET about the incident. "He had his bow with him and he talked to us about hunting. He's an all-around nice, caring guy."