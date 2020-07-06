Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood postpone Facebook concert, are quarantining after possible COVID-19 exposure

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have pushed back their upcoming Facebook concert "out of an abundance of caution" after potentially being exposed to the novel coronavirus, according to a statement posted on the couple's social media accounts on Monday.

The concert was set for Tuesday. Meanwhile, the statement also notes that Brooks' "Inside Studio G" shows will also be postponed for two weeks.

"While Garth and Trisha are fine, the Garth/Trisha camp has possibly been exposed to the Covid-19 virus," the statement adds. "To be smart about this, they are all quarantining for 2 weeks and thank everyone for their concern.-Team Garth & TeamTY."

GARTH BROOKS DEBUTS NEW SONG ABOUT UNITY TITLED 'WE BELONG TO EACH OTHER'

This isn't the first at-home concert the country stars have delighted fans with since the coronavirus outbreak. In April, the pair performed a special that aired on CBS right from their very own recording space known as Studio G.

The singers melted America's hearts with Brooks performing his hit "When You Come Back to Me Again." Brooks, 58, and Yearwood, 55, were also praised for their renditions of Fleetwood Mac's "Landslide" and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's "Shallow" from "A Star is Born."

GARTH BROOKS TO HEADLINE DRIVE-IN CONCERT EVENTS ACROSS AMERICA AMID THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Brooks and Yearwood's one-hour concert succeeded the married couple's at-home performances they first streamed on Facebook back in March.

And just last month, Brooks announced that he will host a concert event at 300 drive-in theaters across America beginning June 27.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I am so excited to get to play again,” he said in a statement at the time. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

Fox News' Melissa Roberto and The Associated Press contributed to this report