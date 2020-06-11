Garth Brooks to headline drive-in concert events across America amid the coronavirus pandemic

Garth Brooks is hitting the road in a very unique way.

The country superstar announced on “Good Morning America” Thursday he will host a concert event at 300 drive-in theaters across America beginning June 27.

Tickets go on sale on June 19 and will cost $100, which accounts for one passenger car or SUV. There will only be 250-300 tickets available per drive-in.

“I am so excited to get to play again,” the 58-year-old said in a statement. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

Encore Live, the production company behind Brooks’ event, has partnered with health experts to ensure safety protocol amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the outlet shared. This will include maintaining at least six feet of distance between vehicles, the use of personal protective equipment by employees, contactless payment and ticketing systems, as well as limited capacity in restrooms.

Due to social distancing guidelines mandated by health experts during the COVID-19 crisis that has impacted the country, drive-in theaters have become increasingly popular for both artists and fans.

“Families need safe entertainment options that they can enjoy together this summer,” Walter Kinzie, Encore Live’s founder and chief executive officer, told the outlet.

“We’re excited to partner with Garth, who’s already done so much to help the entertainment industry during these tough times, to provide a truly unique and incredible concert that will do a whole lot of good for local businesses and communities,” he shared.

Brooks had been touring stadiums as part of his three-year Stadium Tour, as well as appearing in smaller venues across the U.S. as part of his Drive Bar Tour before the coronavirus forced every major tour to a halt in 2020, Taste of Country reported.

According to the outlet, Brooks’ Stadium Tour stop at Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium, which was originally scheduled for May, has been moved to Oct. 10 if conditions allowed for it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.