Garth Brooks' top 8 music moments

Happy Birthday to Garth Brooks, who celebrates his 58th birthday today!

The country music star is known for his best-selling albums, 23 Academy of Country Music Awards, 12 American Music Awards, and two Grammy awards. Brooks was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in October 2012 and the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2011.

To honor the musician's incredible career we've collected his top 8 musical moments:

1. Taking over Central Park in August 1997. Over one million fans packed into the park for his HBO special, "Garth Live From Central Park."

2. Garth was named ABC's Person of the Week in December 2010 for his contributions to flood relief efforts when catastrophic floods hit Tennessee. The entertainer performed nine sold-out shows in just six days.

3. Back in 2008, then-President-elect Barack Obama requested Brooks headline his inaugural celebration at the Lincoln Memorial.

4. Performing with Billy Joel in 2008 to commemorate the closing of the New York Mets stadium.

5. When he appeared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" in November 2019 and sang acoustic versions of James Taylor and Bob Dylan songs, which moved Clarkson to tears.

6. In 1993, Brooks was asked to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl XXVII between the Buffalo Bills and the Dallas Cowboys at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif.

7. Hitting the stage with Justin Timberlake in 2014 for a duet of "Friends in Low Places."

8. Garth Brooks' performance at the 2019 iHeartRadio before being honored with Artist of the Decade award.