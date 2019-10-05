Garth Brooks admits things can get 'intense' with wife Trisha Yearwood after 14 years of marriage

After nearly 14 years of marriage, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are more in love than ever.

With that being said, even the longtime loves can get into heated discussions.

Brooks, 57, admitted in a new interview that things can get "intense" between the two.

"We’re coming up on 14 years of marriage so we’re kind of in that stage where we have discussions that are intense, a little more than usual," Brooks told Us Weekly.

The singer said it's their disagreements that help him to understand a different point of view.

"I think how she inspires me is she thinks differently than me. And so it forces you out of just what you think you know, into what don’t you know, and to look over in there," he told the outlet.

Yearwood chimed in: "I think what he’s saying is that he listens to me and I’m usually right."

Fox News caught up with the powerhouse country couple earlier this year, when Yearwood, 55, revealed her husband's handyman skills are useful around the home.

"He is a whatever-it-takes-guy," Yearwood told us about her superstar husband. "He is. I saw him looking up a video on how to repair the sink in the bathroom, and he did it from watching a video.

“If I go, ‘Hey, I need a dress for tonight and I don’t have time to go shopping,’ he could buy the dress and it would be perfect. I’m telling you, he is amazing,” the “Wrong Side of Memphis” singer continued.

Brooks couldn't help but sing his wife’s praises and offered up his own anecdote about Yearwood’s willingness to get her hands dirty around the house.

“That’s very sweet. I can one-up her,” Brooks began. “I needed some help stringing fence once, and she put some Carhartts on and we went out and strung fence, and I’ve been in love ever since.”

Yearwood married the “More Than a Memory” crooner in 2005 after two previous marriages and is the stepmother to Brooks’ three daughters from his previous marriage to Sandy Mahl.