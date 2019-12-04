Garth Brooks jokes parenting daughters after divorce was like ‘living with three strange women’

Garth Brooks is a proud father to his three daughters – but the country singer has admitted that raising them hasn’t always come easy.

While on tour promoting his new A&E documentary, “Garth Brooks: The Road I’m On,” the 57-year-old dad reflected on raising his daughters after he and his first wife, Sandy Mahl, divorced.

“I was living with three strange women that I did not know. They were 8, 6, and 4,” Brooks said of his daughters, according to Us Weekly.

The singer added that he luckily had help from his now-wife, Trisha Yearwood, whom he began dating shortly after the split.

“I was about to get a crash course in females…and my best friend showed up,” Brooks added.

Brooks and Mahl share daughters Taylor, 27, August, 25, and Allie, 23. The “All Day Long” singer was married to Mahl from 1986-2001, and remarried Yearwood, 55, in 2005.

The singer credited Yearwood for helping him “a lot” in raising the girls after his divorce. He also said he believes his three kids benefited greatly from having “three parents” in their lives.

“So I have to believe that things happen when they happen. I feel very lucky right now where I’m at. Even if I did have regrets, I wouldn’t change anything in fear of changing where I’m at right now.”

Earlier this week, the singer shared with Fox News what it was like watching Mahl and his daughters on the two-night A&E special, which aired on Monday and Tuesday.

“I was stunned to see [my] three girls sit in front of a camera. I never thought they ever would. And then their mom, Sandy, talking about our marriage throughout the ‘90s — I heard things from her that she told me our whole life, but I didn't hear them until now. And so my respect and love for her is through the roof for what she went through and how she's handled it as well.”

Brooks also told Fox he enjoyed learning that Mahl was supportive of his early career, and particularly enjoyed her anecdotes about his soundchecks.

“Man, when you see that footage, when you see those little bitty babies running around soundcheck and you hear that music and you hear how quiet that arena or stadium is, that's when you recognize, holy cow, this is when everything slowed down for her. I didn't get that until now. I didn't get until I watched it in those frames. That was her prime time. I totally get it now.”

The singer and Yearwood do not share any children together. However, Brooks gushed to Fox News about their lasting friendship and marriage.

“I was lucky enough to get to marry my best friend. So here you go. We’ve known each other since 1988 or ’87 and so we’ve kind of been through it all together and we’ve talked about this a long time,” he said. “If we would have gotten married back in the late ‘80s I don’t think our marriage would have survived the ‘90s or our careers not be what they were.”

In fact, Brooks told Fox News he believes his daughters have become the women they are today thanks to both Mahl and Yearwood’s influence.

“They got the right amount of their mom in them, the right amount of me in them, and the right amount of Trisha’s influence in them as well. So I think everything happens for a reason at a time.”

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this story.