Garth Brooks announces plans for new music, tour

Garth Brooks had plenty of news to delight his fans with on Monday, announcing he's planning on embarking on a new tour — and not only that, one that will be in support of brand-new music.

Brooks revealed the big announcements during an appearance on his Inside Studio G live series, where he took fans' questions via social media. When a fan asked whether Brooks was planning a new tour, the superstar responded with an enthusiastic, "yes!"

Adding to that, Brooks noted that in order to tour, he'll need some new music...which he also promised was on tap and would be coming to country radio soon for fans to hear. The singer didn't reveal too many details about the tour, except that he plans for it to be on a "whole different level." He did assure that his upcoming dates will be announced in batches during this year, in order to give fans time to plan their schedules to come and see him.

Additionally, Brooks told fans he'll be making a special appearance at Nashville's CMA Fest this weekend. He's scheduled to take the CMA Fest Close Up Stage on Saturday, where he will participate in a Q&A hosted by SiriusXM’s Storme Warren, and answer questions from the audience.

Brooks most recently finished a three-and-a-half year long world tour with his wife, Trisha Yearwood, this past December. The tour sold more 6.3 million tickets, making it the biggest North American tour in history and the biggest American tour in the world.