'Games of Thrones’ King Joffrey actor marries girlfriend in ‘very simple’ Irish wedding, priest says

Jack Gleeson, the actor who portrayed the insufferable teenage King Joffrey on the hit HBO show "Game of Thrones" married his longtime girlfriend last weekend in a "very simple" ceremony at a small church in his native country, the couple’s priest said.

"Very simple, prayerful and dignified marriage ceremony for Film Celebrity [Jack] Gleeson and Róisín (O’Mahony)," Father Patsy Lynch wrote on Twitter on Monday along with three photos showing the dressed-down couple wearing a button-down shirt with slacks and a pink and blue summer dress.

The ceremony was at the Sacred Heart Church in The Glen, Ballinskelligs, County Kerry in Ireland.

Lynch told the Irish Independent that the nuptials were a "pre-wedding ceremony" and the "real ceremony will take place over in England."

"The family have been holidaying down here in Ballinskelligs, The Glen, for many years and they have so many happy memories here," he said.

Lynch told the newspaper that "there was a lovely, relaxed atmosphere right from the very beginning" and the couple went for a meal after the ceremony.

"I think it was the sheer simplicity that just touched everyone, and everyone was happy and content, he said. "Everyone down here knows Jack and that shows they’re just part of the whole community. When I met him, it was as if we knew each other all our lives, he’s that kind of person. There’s nothing artificial."

Lynch also joked with Twitter users who commented on his photos of the ceremony. When one person wrote that she loved "your dress," referring to O’Mahony, the father joked, "Thanks. I like my style. Self care is very important."

Gleeson stepped back from acting after "Game of Thrones" but has since returned to the craft in the BBC series "Out of Her Mind" and alongside Liam Neeson in the Irish thriller "In the Land of Saints and Sinners."

He also studied philosophy and theology at Trinity College Dublin.

O’Mahony is an actress and director.