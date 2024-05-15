'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner questioned having daughter, admits bad mom rumors 'hurt'

Sophie Turner opened up about her first pregnancy with estranged husband Joe Jonas, revealing she initially thought about terminating.

Turner, now 28, found out she was pregnant with her first child while on a retreat in Bali.

"It was my first day there, and I was meeting my roommate for the first time," Turner recalled in an interview with British Vogue. "Before we settled down to chat, I told her that I just needed to go and take a pregnancy test. I took the test and was like: ‘I’m pregnant, so nice to meet you!’"

The "Game of Thrones" star admitted she didn't immediately tell Jonas after finding out.

"Maybe because I was so young, I sat on it for a week," she explained. "Thankfully, there were therapists there to help me talk things through. I told my husband when I got back. I remember throwing the pregnancy test at him, saying, ‘What do you think we should do? Do you think we should have it?’"

"When you’re in your early 20s, life is so frivolous," Turner explained. "At that point, I really didn’t know if I wanted to be a mother, but something changed in me that day. I just knew I had to have her."

Turner gave birth to her first child with Jonas in 2020, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Willa arrived in the summer, and the actress spent 10 months bonding with her daughter.

"At that age, everything changes so quickly," Turner told the outlet. "One week they’re breastfeeding and the next they’re sitting there eating avocado. It’s a real miracle to just watch them grow up in front of your eyes."

Jonas and Turner welcomed their second daughter, Delphine, in 2022.

"Because my ex and I travel so much, I wanted Willa to have a sibling. I wanted them to have each other," Turner said, revealing their second child was very much planned. "They’re so much fun, total girlie girls and absolute rays of sunshine in my life."

Turner and Jonas first met in 2016 after the Jonas Brothers singer reached out to the actress via Instagram. They got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot in an impromptu Vegas wedding in 2019.

Jonas originally filed for divorce in a Florida court in September 2023, Fox News Digital previously confirmed.

"After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the estranged couple later wrote in a joint statement. "There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Shortly following the divorce announcement, Turner sued Jonas in a New York court over the custody of their two children. She claimed she learned of the divorce filing "through the media" in the court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. The marriage between Turner and Jonas broke down "very suddenly" following "an argument" that occurred on the "Cake by the Ocean" singer's 34th birthday.

Turner also accused Jonas of "the wrongful retention" of their daughters for multiple days. The actress said Jonas' attorney, Thomas J. Sasser, acknowledged that the pop star wouldn't give up the kids' passports or "consent for the children to return home to England."

Turner recalled being portrayed as a bad mom in tabloids and on gossip sites, while Jonas was shown as the doting dad to their daughters. She told British Vogue "those were the worst few days of my life."

"I remember I was on set, I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish ‘Joan.’ And all these articles started coming out. It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother — mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier.’"

Turner has also reflected on the back-and-forth with Jonas over their kids, saying "communication" is the "number one most important thing" in a relationship.

"I’ve started doing this thing with friends called Safe Space Saturdays," Turner explained to British Vogue. "We can tell each other anything that’s on our minds and sort it out with really healthy communication, because I never want to be left in the dark in a relationship."

"I’m unhappy with the way everything played out, especially when it comes to my children," she continued, now referring to the couple's divorce. "They’re the victims in all of this. But I think we’re doing the best we can. I’m confident that we can figure it out. Joe is a great father to our children and that’s all that I can ask for."

