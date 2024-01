Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Sophie Turner dropped her lawsuit against estranged husband Joe Jonas in a New York court Wednesday, in court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Turner initially requested the "immediate return" of their two minor children to England, and also claimed Jonas would "not return the children's passports" just two weeks after he filed for divorce.

Earlier this month, Turner's legal team notified the judge that both parties have now "submitted an agreed-upon Consent Order resolving the parenting aspects of their matter to the English Court and are awaiting the English Court’s sealing of that Consent Order."

Both parties signed off on the "memorandum of understanding," and a judge officially dismissed the suit.

A letter indicated that a parenting plan had been established for their two daughters as part of the consent order.

In Turner's initial filing against Jonas, she claimed the couple had previously decided that England would be the family's "forever home." When Jonas had to embark on a tour with his band, he brought the kids with him while she stayed in England to work on a film project.

"The parties agreed that the children moving around with the Father on tour was only going to be a temporary arrangement," documents stated. The family had planned to return to England and move into their new home in December 2023, but "the breakdown of the parties' marriage happened very suddenly."

Jonas filed for divorce from Turner on Sept. 5 after four years of marriage. The couple shared a joint statement on Instagram announcing a mutual decision to "amicably" end their marriage in September.

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they wrote the day after Jonas filed for divorce in Miami, Florida.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27, asked a New York court to cancel their child custody trial in October after the pair came to an "amicable resolution" during a four-day mediation period, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The children were set to move back and forth between their parents for weeks at a time through the end of 2023, the court documents stated. Turner had custody of their two daughters from Oct. 9 through Oct. 21, Nov. 2 through Nov. 22 and Dec. 16 through Jan. 7.

Jonas had the children from Oct. 21 through Nov. 2 and Nov. 22 through Dec. 16. Both Turner and Jonas are allowed to "temporarily travel" to the United Kingdom or anywhere in the United States during their time with the children.

"After a productive and successful mediation, we have agreed that the children will spend time equally in loving homes in both the U.S. and the UK," a representative told Fox News Digital on behalf of Turner and Jonas. "We look forward to being great co-parents."

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.