Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

Top Talkers: A surprise celebrity wedding in Las Vegas as 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner marries singer Joe Jonas.
Joe Jonas has filed for divorce in his marriage with "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner, according to court documents.
Court documents reviewed by Fox News Digital show that Jonas filed for divorce from Turner on Tuesday.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been married since 2019. They have two daughters together. (Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)
This is a developing story.
