©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

Jonas filed for divorce from the "Game of Thrones" star on Tuesday

Adam Sabes By Adam Sabes , Brie Stimson Fox News
Published | Updated
Joe Jonas has filed for divorce in his marriage with "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner, according to court documents.

Court documents reviewed by Fox News Digital show that Jonas filed for divorce from Turner on Tuesday.

Joe Jonas in black and Sophie Turner in a sparkly lace black dress on the carpet at the Vanity Fair Oscar party

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been married since 2019. They have two daughters together. (Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)

This is a developing story.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

