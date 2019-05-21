Sophie Turner’s 'Game of Thrones' tattoo was a major spoiler all along

(WARNING: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of "Game of Thrones.")

Hidden in plain sight? “Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner’s tattoo was actually a huge spoiler for the outcome of House Stark.

Turner, who played Sansa Stark on the hit HBO show that ended for good on Sunday, has a tattoo that depicts a small, scaly direwolf on her forearm. The words “the pack survives” are written underneath. When Turner first showed off the tattoo last summer, some fans believed the phrase was meant to foreshadow the fate of the Stark family.

'GAME OF THRONES' STAR SOPHIE TURNER HONORS SANSA STARK, SAYS SHE AND JOE JONAS SPLIT BRIEFLY

However, during an interview with James Corden on "The Late Late Show," Turner insisted her ink wasn’t meant to be a spoiler at all.

SOPHIE TURNER'S FLIRTY COMMENT ON JOE JONAS' MAGAZINE PICTURE DRIVES FANS WILD

"Actually, while I was getting it done people advised me not to because it looked like I was giving everything away, but I wasn't," Turner explained at the time. "It's just a quote from last season. But everyone figures the pack really does survive but it's just a moral that I like to live by."

But following the show’s finale, many social media users took to Twitter to say they felt duped, as Sansa, Arya Stark (Masie Williams), Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) all survive the show's finale.

"I just now realized that Sophie Turner's tattoo was a spoiler all along," wrote one person.

"Sidebar: Sophie Turner gave us the biggest spoiler by showing us her ‘The Pack Survives’ tattoo and none of us took it seriously, wow we stupid," wrote another.

"Oops, Sophie Turner's tattoo kind of did spoil Game of Thrones," tweeted another fan.

"Why isn't anyone talking about @SophieT and her tattoo being a whole spoiler. Love you, Sophie! So glad you got your crown," said a fourth.

Turner on Monday took to Instagram to share a post that seemingly confirmed her tattoo was indeed a spoiler.

"The pack survived," she wrote alongside an image of herself, Williams and Hempstead Wright.

Separately, Turner on Sunday took to the photo-sharing platform to honor the character she played for a decade.

“Sansa, Thank you for teaching me resilience, bravery and what true strength really is. Thank you for teaching me to be kind and patient and to lead with love," she wrote, in part.

Fox News' Jennifer Earl contributed to this report.