'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams debuts shocking news look after series finale

Maisie Williams marked the end of "Game of Thrones" by debuting a new look after playing the brunette Arya Stark on the HBO series for eight years.

The British actress shared a photo of herself with blonde locks on Instagram Sunday, the same night the series ended.

She captioned the photo with a black heart emoji.

While fans are used to seeing Williams with brown hair, the actress has experimented with different hairstyles over the years. She recently stepped out with pink hair earlier this year.