'Game of Thrones' star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau proposes sequel series

"Game of Thrones" star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau hasn't commented directly on the petitions from fans calling for a redo of Season 8, but he did urge them to pen a new petition — for a continuation of a fan favorite character's arc.

The 48-year-old actor celebrated the "Game of Thrones" series finale's ratings win on Instagram, whistling the theme song to the HBO smash.

"So how about that final episode? Most viewers ever – but it's over," Coster-Waldau said in a video.

"It's kinda sad. What a great 10 years. Thank you so much for watching. I'm just grateful. That episode, it was amazing! I really thought it was a great ending."

"And Arya," he added. "I know they're doing all these prequels, but what about the sequel? With Arya? How about – I'm just throwing something out here – how about a petition? An online petition to HBO that they do a sequel with Arya Stark!"

In the series finale, Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams) tells her siblings, "What's west of Westeros? No one knows. It's where all the maps stop. It's where I'm going."

There has been talk of several "Game of Thrones" spinoffs since 2017.

Max Borenstein (“Kong: Skull Island”), Jane Goldman (“Kingsman: The Secret Service”), Brian Helgeland (“A Knight’s Tale”), ‘Thrones’ writer Bryan Cogman and Carly Wray ("Mad Men") were all revealed to be developing “Thrones” pilots. Of the five projects in development, HBO has only confirmed that one has been given a pilot order.

Academy Award-nominated actress Naomi Watts will star in the lead role in the upcoming prequel pilot.

Deadline previously reported that she’ll play a “charismatic socialite hiding a dark secret.”

