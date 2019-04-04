'Game of Thrones' star Isaac Hempstead Wright talks 'overwhelming' college experience

“Game of Thrones” star Isaac Hempstead Wright says he understands why people at his university had a hard time seeing him as a peer and not as his character.

The actor, who plays Brandon Stark on the hit show, spoke to Fox News at the Season 8 premiere where he opened up about his odd college experience as a celebrity.

“Nobody was nasty or unpleasant. It was just an overwhelming experience,” he said. “I think I hadn’t quite anticipated just how excited people would be. But obviously it’s the first time most of them have left home, and they’re all excited, and then they see the Three-Eyed Raven somewhere... So it’s like, understandably they got quite excited. It was a strange time, but I’m really glad I did it.”

Despite saying he is grateful for his university experience, he ultimately decided to withdraw from the University of Birmingham to focus on his acting career full-time.

Wright previously opened up about his time at school to Esquire U.K. where he revealed just what a burden his fame caused.

“My address got published. I couldn’t walk out of my halls without having to take a selfie. Eventually, I got assigned a campus police officer,” Wright shared. “There were so many tweets. And because your email is public domain, I got like, billions of emails from people going: ‘Hi, three-eyed raven!’. I was just trying to find out where my next lecture was.”

Fortunately for the 19-year-old actor, things may soon die down as “Thrones” concludes its final six episodes starting April 14. As Wright begins to start a new chapter in his life, he shared with Fox News the thing he’ll miss the least about filming the HBO series.

“The cold, the weather in Belfast. I’m going to miss Belfast a lot, but I’m not going to miss the weather.”

He also said that he’ll be thrilled to no longer have to keep secrets about what happens on the show.

“I can’t even tell you how ready I am for that to be the case. This is the longest we’ve had to keep these secrets in the whole time of ‘Game of Thrones,’ so I’ll be glad to know I can’t accidentally spoil it.”

Wright recalled a time in the past where he was almost responsible for a major spoiler getting out, and how being a good student helped save him.

“When I was still at school, I was chatting to my math teacher and I was like, ’yeah, it feels great because I became really good friends with this guy Dean [Charles Chapman] who plays Tommen Baratheon, and it’s a shame because he’s dead now and I don’t see him anymore.’ And she’s like, ‘he’s not dead, he’s still alive.’” Wright shared with a laugh. “So I had to do all my math homework that year to keep her sweet.”