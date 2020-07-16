Galyn Gorg, 'RoboCop 2' and 'Fresh Prince of Bel Air' actress, dead at 55 following cancer battle

Galyn Gorg, an actress who starred in "RoboCop 2" and "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" among other film and television roles, has died after battling cancer.

A representative for Gorg confirmed her passing in a statement to Fox News on Thursday.

"Galyn was a beautiful soul who loved life, art and dance. She was a phenomenal woman who was not only a client but a good friend who will be missed beyond measure," talent manager Sheila Legette said.

NAYA RIVERA'S FORMER 'GLEE' CO-STAR HEATHER MORRIS PAYS TRIBUTE TO LATE ACTRESS

Gorg passed away on Tuesday at age 55, just one day prior to her 56th birthday.

On Monday, the star's sister, Sunny Gorg, announced on Facebook that the actress was given just "a few days" to live. One day later she informed her followers that Gorg had passed away.

"Our beautiful, kind, loving, talented, intelligent, magical sister passed this morning at 11:32am. Thank you all for the love and support that has poured in from around the world; from Thailand, Peru, Moscow, Chile, Europe......Prayers and blessings from have been made by family and friends from diverse faiths from Muslims, Christians, Mormons, Buddhists, Native Americans," Sunny wrote.

'INK MASTER' STAR DANIEL SILVA PLEADS NO CONTEST IN DEATH OF YOUTUBER COREY LA BARRIE

A relative of Gorg's set up a GoFundMe page which further explains her cancer battle. According to the family member, Gorg's cancer diagnosis came as a surprise and the disease spread "throughout her entire body and lungs."

"We were unaware of just how sick she was as the diagnosis was a shock to the entire family," the GoFundMe page states.

Gorg's family quickly traveled to Oahu, Hawaii, where she was seeking treatment.

In addition to starring in the Will Smith-led sitcom "Fresh Prince of Bel-Air," Gorg appeared in episodes of "Lost," "Parks and Recreation," "How to Get Away with Murder" and "Star Trek: Voyager."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In 2019, she starred in the TV movie "A Christmas Princess" and also played a role in 2018's "A Christmas in Royal Fashion."