Gal Gadot was 'scared to death' after learning about blood clots in her brain at 8 months pregnant

Gal Gadot is grateful to be alive.

During an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," the "Wonder Woman" actress opened up about a traumatic medical emergency that landed her in the hospital when she was eight months pregnant.

"I had a huge scare. All of a sudden, I realized what it means to be scared to death," Gadot said. "I was very pregnant."

GAL GADOT DIAGNOSED WITH BRAIN BLOOD CLOT, UNDERWENT EMERGENCY SURGERY WHILE 8 MONTHS PREGNANT

"I had a brain clot and it was a huge one. Like three, I had three," she said. "When I do something, I do it all the way. I had major headaches for three weeks, and I was seeing doctors and different neurologists. You've got to advocate for your health. Our bodies are always communicating with us."

Initially, said Gadot, her medical team credited her symptoms to migraines and hormones.

"Three weeks later, after having those crazy headaches, my mom was like, ‘You need to check it. You need to go get an MRI,’" she recalled.

"We did, they found out this horrible thing, and we were rushed to the hospital," Gadot added. "And they got the baby out immediately. I went through a thrombectomy."

A thrombectomy is a procedure to remove a blood clot from an artery or vein, according to the Cleveland Clinic. "The procedure can restore blood flow to vital organs, like your legs, arms, intestines, kidneys, brain or other vital organs. A thrombectomy can greatly reduce the risk of death or permanent disability if performed promptly."

After thanking her "amazing" medical team, she urged viewers to always stay vigilant when it comes to their health.

"Love yourself, check yourself and be on top of your health," said Gatot, who shares daughters Alma, 13, Maya, 7, and Daniella, 3, and Ori, 1, with husband Jaron Varsano.

In December, Gadot shared an emotional post on social media detailing the "profound challenges and deep reflections" of her year with a hospital photo from shortly after her baby girl was born.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Gadot kept her fourth pregnancy with Varsano a secret and announced that she gave birth to their daughter in a post shared online in March.

"In February, during my eighth month of pregnancy, I was diagnosed with a massive blood clot in my brain," Gadot wrote. "For weeks, I had endured excruciating headaches that confined me to bed, until I finally underwent an MRI that revealed the terrifying truth."

"In one moment, my family and I were faced with how fragile life can be. It was a stark reminder of how quickly everything can change, and in the midst of a difficult year, all I wanted was to hold on and live."

"We rushed to the hospital, and within hours, I underwent emergency surgery," she continued. "My daughter, Ori, was born during that moment of uncertainty and fear. Her name, meaning ‘my light,’ wasn’t chosen by chance. Before the surgery, I told Jaron that when our daughter arrived, she would be the light waiting for me at the end of this tunnel."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Gadot thanked her team of doctors at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles for "weeks of dedicated care."

"I made it through and began the road to recovery. Today, I am fully healed and filled with gratitude for the life I’ve been given back," she wrote.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.