Full length trailer of ‘Game of Thrones' prequel 'House of the Dragon' drops before Comic-Con panel Saturday

The highly anticipated full-length trailer for the "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" dropped on Wednesday, ahead of the show’s Comic-Con panel on Saturday.

The nearly three-minute trailer is the first-time fans have seen the actors actually act as their character, as up until now, they have only been able to reference the on-set pictures which were released to the public as the show was filming.

In the trailer, fans are introduced to the Targaryen family in their darkest hour up to that point, and it features plenty of dragons.

The prequel series was first announced in October 2019, on the same day HBO Max announced the cancellation of another prequel they were planning, which was supposed to dig deeper into the story of The Long Night which is often referred to throughout "Game of Thrones."

"House of the Dragon" is based on a book written by George R.R. Martin, the author of "A Song of Ice and Fire" the book "Game of Thrones" is based off, called "Fire and Blood."

The book takes place 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones," and tells the story of the Targaryen family when they still ruled Westeros. King Viserys I, played by Paddy Considine, is searching for an heir, because although he has a daughter, Westerosi law at the time did not allow for women to sit on the Iron Throne.

The show will then detail the civil war which took place between King Viserys’ brother Aegon II and his daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen after his death. The feud between niece and uncle came to be known as the Dance of Dragons and split the citizens of Westeros into teams.

Showrunners of "Game of Thrones," D.B. Weiss and David Benioff are not involved in the making of this prequel series, and handed the baton off to Miguel Sapochnik and Ryan Condal.

"Ryan and Miguel have done an amazing job, and the cast… just as with Game of Thrones, most viewers will only have heard of a few of the actors, but I think you are going to fall in love with a lot of them. (Only to have your heart broken later when… but no, that would be telling)," Martin wrote on his website last December. "I think the Targaryens are in very good hands."

Both Condal and Sapochnik are excited to take on this project, but admitted it was difficult coming up in the shadow of "Game of Thrones," which was such a big success.

"We can't say, 'Well, when we did Thrones, we did it this way…,'" Sapochnik told The Hollywood Reporter. "This is something else, and should be something else... Hopefully it will be seen as something else. But it will have to earn that. We'll be lucky if we ever come close to what the original show was, so we're just putting our heads down and getting on with it and hoping what we come up with is worthy of having a Game of Thrones title."