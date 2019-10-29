'Star Wars' trilogy from 'Game of Thrones' writers no longer happening

“Game of Thrones” screenwriters David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have reportedly walked away from a blockbuster deal with Disney’s Lucasfilm to launch a “Star Wars” film trilogy.

Benioff and Weiss, who made the wildly popular HBO franchise based on the novels by George R. R. Martin, told Deadline.com that they are too busy with their Netflix series to work on the legendary sci-fi series.

“We love Star Wars,” the statement read.

“When George Lucas built it, he built us too. Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything.”

The duo were expected to usher in a new era of Star Wars with a 2022 release date following this December’s “The Rise of Skywalker.” But they reportedly signed a “nine figure deal” with Netflix in August.

“There are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects,” the pair told Deadline. “So we are regretfully stepping away.”

