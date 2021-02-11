HBO confirms 'Game of Thrones' prequel to start filming in April

Production on HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel titled "House of the Dragon" will begin in April.

HBO confirmed the news during its Television Critics' Association panel on Wednesday, according to Deadline.

The new series was co-created by "GoT" author George R.R. Martin (based on his book "Fire & Blood") and Ryan Condal.

Miguel Sapochnik, who directed a number of "GoT" episodes, will be co-showrunner.

"We're thrilled with Miguel and Ryan, their collaboration and their collaboration with us, and excited to get going," said HBO and HBO Max chief content officer Casey Bloys.

"House of the Dragon" will be set 300 years before the events of "GoT" and stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, per HBO.

Bloys added how the network is discussing other ways in which they can expand the "GoT" world.

"We are talking about other areas that make sense as well," he said. "George R.R. Martin's world is so big and what's interesting about it, not only is it big but he's got a lot of road maps in terms of history. So one of the great things about 'House of the Dragon' is that's an established history that leads you to 'Game of Thrones' the show, and there is a lot of little branches. There is a lot of opportunities and stories to tell."

The exec said he hopes to be able to visit the set abroad in the summer after he's vaccinated.