'Friends' star Maggie Wheeler reveals what would have happened had Janice and Chandler gotten together

Maggie Wheeler still thinks Chandler would have been happier had he ended up with her character Janice on "Friends."

The actress spoke with Travel + Leisure about where she thinks Chandler and Janice would have gone on their honeymoon had Chandler proposed to her instead of Monica. The two characters dated on and off for the first few seasons of the show, breaking up for good in Season 3, but Wheeler continued to make appearances on the show throughout its 10 seasons.

"I’m going to say Nassau. Not Nassau County, but Nassau the island," Wheeler said. "Any place with a pool and a piña colada."

Considering the over-the-top nature her character is known for, Wheeler doesn't assume she would tone her personality down when it came to traveling.

"I think she would need some help with her heavy bags so that she didn't break a nail. Everything she could possibly need, she would bring it all," she joked, adding, "Not so different from moi!"

Wheeler first appeared on "Friends" in the fifth episode of Season 1 in which she was introduced as Chandler's girlfriend whom he wanted to break up with. She makes 18 total appearances throughout the run of the show, often as something of a romantic interest to Chandler.

Janice was such a loved character, both by audiences and the show's writers, that she was written into at least one episode each season, so fans could keep up to date with what's going on in her life. Although her parts were small, Wheeler loved coming back in the later seasons.

"All I knew was it was the best set I'd ever been on, that it was the most collaborative, phenomenal cast that I'd ever been a part of [and] that the writers were so fabulous," she said. "So for me, it was just [a] celebration, like, 'Look where I landed.' This place is amazing."

The character was known for her nasally voice, annoying laugh and her catchphrase, "Oh my God!" In an interview with ITV's "This Morning" in 2016, Wheeler explained how her character's iconic traits came to be.

"It was just this progression — how Janice evolved, how the writers created the character for me," Wheeler said. "So the laugh happened organically in the first rehearsal, because I needed to find a way to laugh, because Matthew Perry is so funny."

Most of her scenes were with Matthew Perry, who recently opened up about filming the show and his difficult experiences during that time in his book, "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing." While filming the show, Perry was suffering through a Vicodin addiction as well as a drinking problem.

His Vicodin addiction started in 1997 after getting injured during a jet ski accident, and his drinking problem began when he drank for the first time at 14, becoming a huge issue by the time he was 18.

He revealed at one point he was taking "55 Vicodin a day," saying he was starring in the biggest show at the time and "should have been the toast of the town," but instead "was in a dark room meeting nothing but drug dealers and completely alone."

The actor commended his co-star Jennifer Aniston, for being the one to confront him about his drinking, explaining she approached him saying, "We know you're drinking," asking Diane Sawyer during an interview in October to "imagine what a scary moment that was."

"She was the one that reached out the most. … I’m really grateful to her for that," he said.