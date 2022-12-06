Matthew Perry shares why he never watched 'Friends'

Lots of actors have revealed that they do not watch the television shows or movies that they are in, but the reason Matthew Perry never watched "Friends" revolves around the addiction battle he faced during his time on the show.

In November, Perry released his memoir, "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," where he highlights his time on the hit TV show and the addiction struggles he faced during that time.

Talking about his memoir during an interview with CBC, Perry revealed the reason why he has never gone back to watch the show that was so loved by millions.

"I was taking 55 Vicodin a day, I weighed 128 lbs, I was on ‘Friends’ getting watched by 30 million people-and that's why I can't watch the show, 'cause I was brutally thin," he shared during the interview.

Perry went on to add that if he did watch the show, he would be able to tell exactly what substances he had taken during each season based on his appearance.

"I didn't watch the show, and haven't watched the show, because I could go, ‘drinking, opiates, drinking, cocaine," the actor said. "I could tell season by season by how I looked. That's why I don't wanna watch it, because that's what I see."

Even though Perry has not watched "Friends," that doesn't mean that he never will. He said that he still does want to watch the show that has become such a big hit across generations.

"I think I'm gonna start to watch it, because it really has been an incredible thing to watch it touch the hearts of different generations," Perry shared.

"It's become this important, significant thing," the actor continued. "It was really funny and all the people were nice. I've been too worried about this, and I wanna watch ‘Friends’ too."

Perry played Chandler Bing on "Friends" for 10 seasons, from 1994 until 2004. The others in the core six of the show were Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc.

The actors returned to the set of "Friends" for a reunion special in 2021 where they relived some of the show's best moments, read scripts and participated in a talk show talking about the beloved sitcom.