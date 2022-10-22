'Friends' star Matthew Perry 'really grateful' for Jennifer Aniston's support amid addiction journey

As Matthew Perry opened up about his battle with addiction, the "Friends" star credited Jennifer Aniston for being there for him "the most" during his struggles.

The 53-year-old actor revealed in his new memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," that he nearly died after battling opioid overuse and was in a coma for weeks – while escaping "death very narrowly."

Perry noted that Aniston called her co-star out for drinking during his tumultuous times.

Aniston, who he nicknamed Jenny, said to Perry "we know you’re drinking."

"Imagine how scary a moment that was," an emotional Perry expressed during an interview with Diane Sawyer, airing on Oct. 28 on ABC.

"She was the one that reached out the most… I’m really grateful to her for that," he continued.

In his tell-all memoir, Perry noted that out of the "six friends," "one of them was sick," as he referred to himself. He added that behind the scenes his castmates attempted to help him with his challenges.

"Secrets kill you," Perry said in his interview. "Secrets kill people like me."

Fans recognize Perry for his popular role as Chandler Bing on the hit sitcom "Friends," however he spoke out and argued there were times he felt extremely alone.

"At the time I should have been the toast of the town," Perry said, "I was in a dark room meeting nothing but drug dealers and completely alone."

The "Friends" star admitted he took "55 Vicodin a day," in addition to "Methadone, Xanax, a full quart of vodka a day," Sawyer mentioned.

In his memoir, readers will find a chilling letter penned by Perry on the first page.

"Hi, my name is Matthew, although you may know me by another name, my friends call me ‘Matty,’ and I should be dead."

After Sawyer read the first page of his book, Perry responded with: "Yeah, that’s definitely true."

Perry explained that he decided to speak out now about the life-threatening challenges he faced because "it was important to me to do something that would help people."

"Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" is set to be released Nov. 1.