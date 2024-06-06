'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston is thankful cast was 'isolated and protected' from social media during filming

For Jennifer Aniston, "Friends" happened at just the right time.

The actress starred in the hit sitcom for 10 seasons, from 1994 to 2004 along with Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc. She admitted in a new interview that she's glad the show was filmed when it was, because the cast didn't have to deal with any criticism on social media.

"It was in the ’90s and 2000s, and we had a luxury of there not being social media or the internet, so we were so isolated and protected," she explained in a conversation with "Abbott Elementary" creator Quinta Brunson for Variety.

She continued, "You weren’t faced with what people are commenting and ripping you apart or whatever. It was really an innocent time, where we could roam about the world a lot easier."

"But again, there weren’t phones. It’s not like hundreds of screens telling you what it is."

Brunson, who also writes, produces and stars in "Abbott Elementary," said she was envious that Aniston had that experience. She also said that she implemented a strict "no social media" policy during the first season of her sitcom so no one working on the show would be influenced by what other people were saying about it online.

"That’s a beautiful boundary," Aniston told her. "Because otherwise you’ll lose your original creation."

The star also spoke about the 30th anniversary of "Friends" – the first episode aired in September 1994.

"It’s so strange to even think that it’s 30 years old," she said. "Because I remember the day that it was going to premiere on television, on NBC: Matthew Perry and I were having lunch somewhere, and we knew Lisa was getting her hair colored. So we ran into the hair salon, and I snuck up – she was in the sink – and I took the nozzle from the guy that was supposed to be doing it and just started washing her hair. It definitely flew out of control, and that was unfortunate. But the excitement we had, it feels like yesterday."

Despite two decades passing since the group last did the show, it's still incredibly popular, and while Aniston has had a remarkably successful career in film and television in the years since "Friends" ended, she still acknowledges how important its fans have been to her.

"The fact that it’s had this long, wonderful life and it still means a lot to people is one of the greatest gifts I think all five of us – all six of us – we never could imagine," she told Brunson. "And we see each other. I talked on FaceTime with Court last night for an hour, and Lisa and the boys, and we just have a really – it’s a family forever."