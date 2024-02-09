Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

ENTERTAINMENT

Jennifer Aniston in the spotlight: From 'Friends' to Hollywood icon, explore her journey to stardom

Celebrating her 55th birthday, Aniston continues to redefine the entertainment world

By Maeghan Dolph Fox News
Published
  • Jennifer Aniston wearing a light blue and white dress with the Rachel haircut
    Image 1 of 13

    Jennifer Aniston, born on Feb. 11, 1969, is an American actress renowned for her iconic role as Rachel Green on the popular TV series "Friends" (1994-2004). (NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

  • The cast of "Friends" in Monica and Rachel's apartment for a season 1 promo shot
    Image 2 of 13

    The sitcom "Friends" revolved around the lives, friendships and romantic entanglements of a group of six friends living in New York City. Pictured is the cast during season 1. (NBC/Getty Images)

  • Jennifer Aniston at work in a scene from the film 'The Good Girl'
    Image 3 of 13

    Aniston's evolution from the beloved Rachel Green to a talented actress and producer has been nothing short of extraordinary. (20th Century-Fox/Getty Images)

  • Friends stars cuddle in bed for sitcom promo photos
    Image 4 of 13

    The chemistry among the cast of "Friends" – Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer – contributed significantly to the show's immense success. (Hulton Archive)

  • Jennifer Aniston in a promotional photo for Friends
    Image 5 of 13

    Aniston's portrayal of the fashionable and relatable Rachel Green endeared her to millions, earning Aniston numerous awards, including a Primetime Emmy and a Golden Globe. (Andrew Eccles/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images)

  • Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston attend 'Spy Game' Westwood Premiere
    Image 6 of 13

    Aniston and Brad Pitt were married for five years, divorcing in 2005. (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

  • Jennifer Aniston looks off in the distance at the Emmy Awards carpet while Brad Pitt wheres a tuxedo and sunglasses
    Image 7 of 13

    In recent years, there have been public interactions and friendly reunions between Pitt and Aniston, sparking occasional rumors of a renewed friendship. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

  • Cast of "Friends" sitting in front of fountain
    Image 8 of 13

    Beyond her sitcom success in "Friends," Aniston has ventured into a prosperous film career, starring in hits like "Marley &amp; Me" and "The Break-Up." (NBC)

  • Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow
    Image 9 of 13

    The real-life friendship among Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox has become an integral part of the "Friends" legacy. (Getty Images)

  • A photo of Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow
    Image 10 of 13

    Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow have remained close since "Friends" ended. (Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for SAG-AFTRA Foundation)

  • Jennifer Aniston soft smiles on the Golden Globes Carpet
    Image 11 of 13

    Apart from her achievements in front of the camera, Aniston delved into the realm of production by co-founding Echo Films in 2008. (Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images)

  • Jennifer Aniston's Allure magazine cover
    Image 12 of 13

    In her revealing Allure interview from December 2022, Aniston candidly shares her journey with IVF, and reflects on relationships and her commitment to embracing transparency, with the declaration of having "nothing to hide." (Zoey Grossman )

  • Jennifer Aniston soft smiles with her hand beneath her chin in New York City
    Image 13 of 13

    Whether on-screen or off, Aniston's post-"Friends" journey has been full of remarkable achievements. (James Devaney/GC Images)

Renowned as an American actress and producer, Jennifer Aniston was introduced into Hollywood with her breakthrough in the 1993 film "Leprechaun." However, she cemented her status as a household name through her unforgettable portrayal of Rachel Green in the TV sitcom "Friends," a role that graced screens from 1994 to 2004.

'FRIENDS' STAR JENNIFER ANISTON ENDURED SCRUTINY OVER BEING CHILDLESS AFTER BRAD PITT DIVORCE: BOOK

Since her sitcom days, Aniston's stardom has only increased, featuring numerous blockbuster movies that collectively grossed an astounding $1.6 billion worldwide. Her performances have not only solidified her place as one of the highest-paid actresses in the world, but also earned her accolades, including a Primetime Emmy, a Golden Globe and two Screen Actors Guild awards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beyond her on-screen achievements, Aniston ventured into the realm of production, co-founding the production company Echo Films in 2008. As she marks her 55th birthday on Jan. 11, 2024, Jennifer Aniston is seen as a Hollywood icon with talent that has significantly shaped the entertainment world. 

Trending