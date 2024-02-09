Jennifer Aniston in the spotlight: From 'Friends' to Hollywood icon, explore her journey to stardom

next Image 1 of 13

prev next Image 2 of 13

prev next Image 3 of 13

prev next Image 4 of 13

prev next Image 5 of 13

prev next Image 6 of 13

prev next Image 7 of 13

prev next Image 8 of 13

prev next Image 9 of 13

prev next Image 10 of 13

prev next Image 11 of 13

prev next Image 12 of 13

prev Image 13 of 13

Renowned as an American actress and producer, Jennifer Aniston was introduced into Hollywood with her breakthrough in the 1993 film "Leprechaun." However, she cemented her status as a household name through her unforgettable portrayal of Rachel Green in the TV sitcom "Friends," a role that graced screens from 1994 to 2004.

'FRIENDS' STAR JENNIFER ANISTON ENDURED SCRUTINY OVER BEING CHILDLESS AFTER BRAD PITT DIVORCE: BOOK

Since her sitcom days, Aniston's stardom has only increased, featuring numerous blockbuster movies that collectively grossed an astounding $1.6 billion worldwide. Her performances have not only solidified her place as one of the highest-paid actresses in the world, but also earned her accolades, including a Primetime Emmy, a Golden Globe and two Screen Actors Guild awards.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Beyond her on-screen achievements, Aniston ventured into the realm of production, co-founding the production company Echo Films in 2008. As she marks her 55th birthday on Jan. 11, 2024, Jennifer Aniston is seen as a Hollywood icon with talent that has significantly shaped the entertainment world.