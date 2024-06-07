'Friends' star Jennifer Aniston breaks down in tears talking about hit show after Matthew Perry's death

Jennifer Aniston got emotional talking about the upcoming 30th anniversary of "Friends" in the wake of Matthew Perry's death.

The 55-year-old actress broke down in tears when Quinta Brunson asked about the ‘90s era sitcom for Variety’s "Actors on Actors" series. The "Abbott Elementary" star asked Aniston what it's like to watch the show 30 years later and without Perry, who starred as Chandler Bing.

"Oh God, don't make me cry!" Aniston said.

"I won't, we won't make each other cry," Brunson replied.

"But you're already crying," she added. "Do you want a minute? We don't have to talk about [it.]"

"Sorry, I just started thinking about . . . " Aniston said, seemingly referencing the loss of Perry. "It's happy tears," she claimed, and added, "Okay, and we're back!"

Perry died October 28 from an apparent drowning at his California home, law enforcement sources previously confirmed to Fox News Digital. He was 54.

His autopsy was completed on October 29, and his cause of death was listed as "deferred," pending toxicology results, by the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner.

Perry's autopsy report was later released by the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner. The actor died from "acute effects of ketamine," along with "coronary artery disease, buprenorphrine effects" contributing to his death.

"There were trace amounts of ketamine detected in the stomach contents," the autopsy listed. "The exact method of intake in Mr. Perry's case is unknown."

"Prescription medications and loose pills" were also found at Perry's residence, according to the autopsy report. "Alcohol, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, PCP, fentanyl were all not detected (negative)."

During the "Actors on Actors" conversation, Aniston reflected on the day "Friends" premiered.

"It's so strange to even think that it's 30 years old, because it actually just was – I remember the day that it was gonna premiere, on television, on NBC," Aniston explained.

"Me and Matthew Perry were having lunch somewhere, and we knew Lisa was getting her hair colored. So, we ran into the hair salon, and I snuck up, and she was in the sink . . . and I took the nozzle and just started washing her hair from the guy that was supposed to be doing it. And it definitely flew out of control, and that was unfortunate."

"But the excitement we had, and it feels like yesterday," she added. "The fact that it's had this long, wonderful life, and it still means a lot to people is one of the greatest gifts I think all … six of us ever – we never could have imagined."

Aniston and Perry starred in "Friends" alongside Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc. Each cast member was between 25 and 31 years old while filming the first season of the show.

The group has stayed close over the years, especially in the last year following Perry's death.

"We see each other," Ansiton told Brunson. "I facetimed [Courteney Cox] last night for like an hour and Lisa and the boys, and we just have a really – it's a family forever."

