‘Friends’ star Courteney Cox says Matthew Perry ‘visits me a lot,’ still feels sense he is ‘around, for sure’

Courteney Cox is still feeling the loss of her "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry.

On "CBS Sunday Morning," she reflected on her career, explaining the lasting impact Perry had on her.

"I think he’s probably one of the funniest human beings in the world. He’s just so funny," she said. He is genuinely a huge heart. Obviously struggled."

Cox continued, "I’m so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years. He visits me a lot, if we believe in that."

On "Friends," Cox and Perry's characters, Monica and Chandler, eventually become a couple, sharing intimate and hilarious moments in the latter half of the series.

The 59-year-old further shared some of her spiritual connections to other lost loved ones, like her parents, and how she still feels Perry with her.

"I’ve talked to my mom, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that are… I think they guide us. I do sense, yeah, I sense Matthew’s around for sure," Cox said.

Perry died in October of last year at age 54. His cause of death was determined to be from the "acute effects of ketamine," and an apparent drowning at his home.

Shortly after his death, the cast, including Cox, David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc, shared a statement to People, saying, "We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family."

On "CBS Sunday Morning," Cox reiterated the familial bond as she looked back on the show, which premiered 30 years ago.

"I’m just so grateful that I had that opportunity to work with such wonderful people. To live the life that I have now. That was my family. We went through everything. Those 10 years were everything… they’re my family," she said.

Earlier this month marked the 20-year anniversary of the show’s finale, something Cox commemorated on Instagram.

"It’s been 20 years since the series finale of ‘Friends,'" she wrote, alongside a clip of the scene. "I don’t know how we were able to act through all the tears. Forever grateful."

As she noted in her "CBS Sunday Morning" interview, the show truly changed her life.

"That show, thank god for that show," Cox said.

She remembered, "That was at the tail end of when I was really running out of money. I got an audition, I went in, I read the pilot, I said this is great, but you didn’t know how special it was. But then when you put this cast together, our incredible writers, it was like lightning in a bottle."