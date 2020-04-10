'Friends' reunion special on HBO Max pushed back due to coronavirus shutdown

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Fans will have to wait a little longer for the highly anticipated "Friends" reunion special.

The unscripted reunion special will not be a part of the HBO Max launch when it debuts in May, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“We want to share some background information about the production dates for the upcoming unscripted 'Friends' reunion special for HBO Max. As was previously reported, production was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This means that the special will not be available on the streamer on Day 1 of launch. But it is coming!” HBO Max said in a statement.

“The cast and producers are all very excited to go into production, as this will be the first time since the show ended that the whole cast will be together, and on the original sets to reminisce," the statement continued. "There are loads of great surprises in store and lots of rare behind-the-scenes footage they are eager to share. We will keep you informed as plans solidify and once we have a firm premiere date.

"Lastly, in order to avoid any misunderstanding about what this special is, we want to make it very clear that this is not a new, original episode of the series. The cast will be appearing as themselves, not as their beloved characters. And though fans will have to wait a bit longer for the reunion, they can watch all 236 episodes of the series on day one of HBO Max launch in May!" the statement concluded.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer all signed on to appear and executive produce together.

"Friends" ran for 10 seasons ending in 2004.