‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry to write 'candid' memoir about addiction struggles, hit sitcom

Matthew Perry is ready to tell all.

The "Friends" star is set to release a memoir in fall 2022 where he’ll discuss his time filming the sitcom, as well as his battles with addictions, Fox News has learned.

The book is a result of a reported seven-figure deal with Flatiron Books, a division of Macmillan, which won worldwide rights.

"In the book, Perry takes readers behind-the-scenes and onto the soundstage of the most successful sitcom of all time while opening up about his private struggles with addiction," the publisher told Fox News in a statement sent on Friday.

"Candid, self-aware and told with his trademark humor, Perry vividly details his lifelong battle with the disease and what fueled it despite seemingly having it all," the statement continued. "Perry’s memoir, the first from a cast member of ‘Friends,’ is unflinchingly honest, dishy, and hilarious: this is the book that ‘Friends’ fans have been waiting for but will also shed a powerful light for anyone who is in their own battle for themselves or a loved one."

"We need humor, we need catharsis, and we need to agree on something - and Matthew's extraordinary story, told in his inimitable voice, is that thing," shared Megan Lynch, who will be editing the manuscript. "Matthew’s book has unrivaled potential to bring people together, which feels especially galvanizing right now, a time of isolation and division."

The 52-year-old is best known for playing Chandler Bing on the popular TV show from 1994 until 2004. He reportedly earned more than some $24 million between 2002-2003 alone.

In May, he appeared in HBO Max’s "Friends: The Reunion" alongside co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc.

Perry has been open in the past about his struggles with addiction, having been to rehab a handful of times in order to kick substance abuse. While speculation, at the time, ran rampant after he re-emerged in the public eye as a result of the reunion, he hasn’t publicly revealed any kind of relapse or renewed struggle with his sobriety.

In 2016, Perry admitted to BBC Radio 2 that he couldn’t remember filming multiple seasons of "Friends."

"I think the answer is, I don’t remember three years of it," he told the outlet at the time. "So none of those… Somewhere between Season 3 and 6… I was a little out of it."

Perry shared that a jet ski accident left him dependent on painkillers at one point.

"It wasn’t my intention to have a problem with it," he explained. "But from the start, I liked how it made me feel, and I wanted to get more."

"I was out of control and very unhealthy," he added.

In June of this year, Perry and Molly Hurwitz called off their engagement.

Perry and the literary agent began dating in 2018 and got engaged in 2020, People magazine reported.

"Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them," he told the outlet in a statement. "I wish Molly the best."