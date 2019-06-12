'Friends' alum Courteney Cox's daughter recreates mom's red carpet look more than two decades later

Talk about seeing double.

Former “Friends” star Courteney Cox took to Instagram this week to show off a photo of herself and her and teenage daughter wearing the same dress two decades apart.

Cox’s soon-to-be 15-year-old daughter, Coco Arquette, is seen on the right, while Cox — wearing the same outfit during a red carpet event 21 years prior — is seen on the left in the image.

“I’m not one to hold onto things built this was a damn good purchase! 21 years later…” she captioned the post on Tuesday.

The side-by-side was quick to garner comments from fans and celebrities alike.

“Oh wow…” wrote Cox’s fellow “Friends” alum Lisa Kudrow.

“Gorgeous girl!” wrote singer Sheryl Crow.

“I can’t even make a pair of jeans last longer than a year and you kept that dress for 21 years? You’ve got SKILLS,” commented one fan.

Another commented on the resemblance between the mother-daughter duo.

“Coco is literally you with brown eyes,” they wrote.

Cox first wore the dress in 1998 during a premiere of the Nicolas Cage movie “Snake Eyes,” according to the Huffington Post. Coco’s father and Cox’s ex-husband, David Arquette, also attended the event at the time.

