'Friends' star David Schwimmer says reunion will shoot 'next week'

After months of delays, HBO Max's "Friends" reunion special is on the horizon.

David Schwimmer, who played Ross Geller on the iconic sitcom, appeared on "The Graham Norton Show" on Friday and revealed that he's days away from filming the show.

"After this [interview], I'm going to Los Angeles, we're going to be shooting the 'Friends' reunion next week," he revealed.

The Emmy nominee added: "I'm going to see everyone for the first time in a year."

Details about the special have been kept under lock and key since it was announced, but the actor explained that fans shouldn't expect to see him in character when they tune in.

"I'll be myself, I'll be David," he shared. "There's nothing scripted, we're not in character. We're all ourselves."

However, he also teased "one section" of the program in which the cast members will "all read something."

"Friends" aired on NBC from 1994-2004. Despite the upcoming reunion, however, Schwimmer hasn't spent much time brushing up on his old material.

"It's really funny, I should have been [rewatching] and I really have very little excuse," he said. "But I haven't been able to bring myself to catch up on the 236 episodes."

The actor joked: "I guess I need to watch a lot over the next five days."

The special was originally supposed to debut with HBO Max in May 2020, but the pandemic made it impossible for the core six castmembers to come together to film.

Last month, Schwimmer revealed to Bravo's Andy Cohen that they'd finally found a way to move forward with the reunion.

"So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely, and there’s going to be a portion of it that we film outside because of, you know, for safety protocols," he said at the time.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry and Matt Le Blanc will also appear.