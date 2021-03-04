'Friends' reunion to move forward with filming according to David Schwimmer, no word on host

The "Friends" reunion is finally happening according to cast member David Schwimmer.

The gang that made up the immensely popular 1990s sitcom was scheduled to reunite for a special retrospective to coincide with the launch of the HBO Max streaming platform in May of 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic made it so that there was no safe way at the time to film the six cast members getting back in one place for the first time.

However, speaking on Andy Cohen’s radio show earlier this week, Schwimmer revealed that they’ve finally figured out how to finally film the reunion.

"Oh, it’s happening. Actually, in a little over a month, I’m heading out to LA," he said. "So, finally, I mean, we figured out a way to film it safely, and there’s going to be a portion of it that we film outside because of, you know, for safety protocols."

COURTENEY COX SHARES THROWBACK PHOTO OF 'FRIENDS' CAST JUST BEFORE FILMING 2004 FINALE

Unfortunately, the actor was not able to share many more details about what to expect from the reunion special. He did however squash rumors about potential hosts being Ellen DeGeneres and Billy Crystal. While he knows who has actually been tapped for the hosting gig when they film in Los Angeles next month, he wasn’t sure if he was allowed to reveal that information yet and steered clear.

"That’s a great question. I should have found that out and I apologize," he told DeGeneres.

JENNIFER ANISTON, LISA KUDROW DROP HINTS ABOUT THE 'FRIENDS' REUNION

All six cast members Schwimmer; Jennifer Aniston, 52; Courteney Cox, 56; Lisa Kudrow, 57; Matt LeBlanc, 53, and Matthew Perry, 51 will be reuniting for the first time since the show aired its last episode in 2004, but they'll all be appearing as themselves, not their characters.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Speaking to Variety in June, Aniston and Kudrow made sure to temper expectations by reasserting that the reunion is not scripted.

"I will not be Phoebe," Kudrow stated bluntly.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I will not be Rachel, although I kind of am. Well, we’re all sort of little fragments of them. Not really. But yeah," Aniston responded.