Friends
Published

‘Friends’ creators admit they have no clue what Phoebe Buffay’s sandwich note said

By Julius Young | Fox News
An age-old mystery will have to continue for fans of “Friends.”

Creators for the iconic sitcom admit they don’t know what was written in the offensive note that Phoebe Buffay jotted for Ross Geller in order to keep his pals away from his “moistmaker” sandwich during Season 5.

“Oh, my God, I’m standing here going. ‘She wrote a note for his sandwich?’ I don’t know. This is the problem with being 25 years older, I don’t have a clue, I can’t even make up something,” co-creator, David Crane told Page Six at the recent Tribeca Film Festival.

The note Buffay would write for Gellar eventually led to him being placed on sabbatical.

Series co-creator Marta Kauffman also did not remember what Buffay wrote but added that she wanted to find out for the sake of her own sanity.

“I have absolutely no idea what that note said, but now I’m going to look into it because I really want to know!” Kauffman told the outlet.

