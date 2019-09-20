‘Friends’ creators admit they have no clue what Phoebe Buffay’s sandwich note said

An age-old mystery will have to continue for fans of “Friends.”

Creators for the iconic sitcom admit they don’t know what was written in the offensive note that Phoebe Buffay jotted for Ross Geller in order to keep his pals away from his “moistmaker” sandwich during Season 5.

'FRIENDS' STAR LISA KUDROW REVEALS HOW MATT LeBLANC SAVED HER ROLE AS PHOEBE

“Oh, my God, I’m standing here going. ‘She wrote a note for his sandwich?’ I don’t know. This is the problem with being 25 years older, I don’t have a clue, I can’t even make up something,” co-creator, David Crane told Page Six at the recent Tribeca Film Festival.

The note Buffay would write for Gellar eventually led to him being placed on sabbatical.

‘FRIENDS’ ALUM LISA KUDROW REVEALS WHY SHE DOESN’T WATCH THE BELOVED SHOW

Series co-creator Marta Kauffman also did not remember what Buffay wrote but added that she wanted to find out for the sake of her own sanity.

“I have absolutely no idea what that note said, but now I’m going to look into it because I really want to know!” Kauffman told the outlet.

'FRIENDS' STAR JENNIFER ANISTON ON WHERE ROSS AND RACHEL WOULD BE TODAY