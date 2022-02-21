Expand / Collapse search
Courteney Cox says Matthew Perry 'relied' on being funny during 'Friends' filming for his 'self-worth'

Perry is set to release a tell-all memoir about his struggles in November

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Courteney Cox admitted Matthew Perry "relied" on being funny while filming "Friends."

The "Friends" star opened up about her relationship with the cast and how much "pressure" Perry put on himself to make the studio audience laugh in a recent interview.

"That was a lot of pressure he put on himself," Cox, 57, told the Sunday Times. "That's a lot to think how much he relied on that for his own self-worth."

"He just struggled for a while. I think he's doing great now."

Courteney Cox revealed Matthew Perry "relied" on being funny during "Friends" filming for his "self-worth."

MATTHEW PERRY SAYS IT'S ‘TIME PEOPLE HEARD FROM HIM’ AS HE ANNOUNCES MEMOIR: ‘I HAVE LIVED TO TELL THE TALE’

Cox reunited with Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow for the "Friends: The Reunion." The reunion special was hosted by James Corden and aired in May.

Cox told the Sunday Times that she would never get bored talking about her experience filming "Friends."

"No, that was such a huge part of my life," she said. "It was such a lucky situation that I fell into the show, and I went through so many things in those 10 years."

Cox also described her relationship with her "Friends" co-stars as "really comfortable."

The "Scream" actress also revealed her relationship with her co-stars is "really comfortable."

"We're just really comfortable," Cox told the outlet. "We've shared so much history together and we laugh."

"Lisa's laugh alone is the most infectious laugh I've ever heard," she continued. "It's adorable. We have deep conversations, we also have silly times."

The cast of "Friends" reunited in May for a special reunion episode hosted by James Corden.

Perry is set to open up about the struggles he's gone through throughout life in an upcoming memoir. "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing" is set to be released in November.

"So much has been written about me in the past," Perry began his social media announcement. "I thought it was time people heard from me."

"The highs were high, the lows were low," the 52-year-old actor admitted. "But I have lived to tell the tale, even though at times it looked like I wouldn’t. And it’s all in here. I apologize it’s not a pop-up book."

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

