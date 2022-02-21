Courteney Cox says Matthew Perry 'relied' on being funny during 'Friends' filming for his 'self-worth'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Courteney Cox admitted Matthew Perry "relied" on being funny while filming "Friends."

The "Friends" star opened up about her relationship with the cast and how much "pressure" Perry put on himself to make the studio audience laugh in a recent interview.

"That was a lot of pressure he put on himself," Cox, 57, told the Sunday Times. "That's a lot to think how much he relied on that for his own self-worth."

"He just struggled for a while. I think he's doing great now."

MATTHEW PERRY SAYS IT'S ‘TIME PEOPLE HEARD FROM HIM’ AS HE ANNOUNCES MEMOIR: ‘I HAVE LIVED TO TELL THE TALE’

Cox reunited with Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow for the "Friends: The Reunion." The reunion special was hosted by James Corden and aired in May.

Cox told the Sunday Times that she would never get bored talking about her experience filming "Friends."

"No, that was such a huge part of my life," she said. "It was such a lucky situation that I fell into the show, and I went through so many things in those 10 years."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Scream" actress also revealed her relationship with her co-stars is "really comfortable."

"We're just really comfortable," Cox told the outlet. "We've shared so much history together and we laugh."

"Lisa's laugh alone is the most infectious laugh I've ever heard," she continued. "It's adorable. We have deep conversations, we also have silly times."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Perry is set to open up about the struggles he's gone through throughout life in an upcoming memoir. " Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing " is set to be released in November.

"So much has been written about me in the past," Perry began his social media announcement. "I thought it was time people heard from me."