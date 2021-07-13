Courteney Cox finally lands an Emmy nomination for 'Friends'

Actress Courteney Cox finally earned an Emmy nomination for "Friends."

"Friends: The Reunion" was nominated Tuesday in the outstanding pre-recorded variety special category. Other shows nominated for the award include "8:46: Dave Chappelle," "A West Wing Special To Benefit When We All Vote," "Bo Burnham: Inside" and "David Byrne's American Utopia.'

Cox was the only member of the "Friends" cast that had not been nominated for an Emmy until now. Other co-stars have received nominations. Jennifer Aniston landed five, Lisa Kudrow earned six and Matt LeBlanc garnered three. David Schwimmer received one nomination.

Following the news, the actress took to Instagram to express her gratitude. "The one where we are incredibly grateful to the Academy for this honor and especially thankful for @mrbenwinston and his entire team for their outstanding achievement," Cox wrote alongside a photo of the cast.

Cox previously opened up about her Emmy snub in an interview with Howard Stern in June.

"It always hurt my feelings … when every single cast member was nominated but me, it definitely hurt my feelings," Cox told Stern.

"I was happy for everybody, and then when it was finally like, ‘Oh, I’m the only one?'" Cox added.

Cox did earn a Golden Globe nomination for her role in "Cougar Town." The actress told Stern the nomination "meant everything" to her.

"The only thing that made me feel good — because they’ve all won and they’ve gotten so many accolades — I got nominated for ‘Cougar Town’ the first year — a Golden Globe," Cox said during the interview.

"And I want to say, ‘Oh, who cares?’ [But] it meant everything to me."