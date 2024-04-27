Jon Gosselin raves about drug that helps weight loss after dropping 32 pounds in 2 months, quitting drinking

Jon Gosselin shared an update on his weight-loss journey after he began taking semaglutide, the generic form of Ozempic, in February.

During a Thursday interview with Page Six, the 47-year-old "Jon & Kate Plus 8" alum revealed that he lost 32 pounds in two months since he started using the Type 2 diabetes medication, which is prescribed off-label for weight loss.

"You know what’s annoying? The regret of not starting it 10 years ago," Gosselin said. "I feel amazing! Like, why didn’t I do this sooner? Maybe it wasn’t the right time."

Since their highly-publicized 2009 divorce, Gosselin and his ex-wife Kate have squared off in a number of court battles over child custody and support.

"A lot of things were going on emotionally and I went to court a lot, which was super expensive," Gosselin explained "It just wasn’t a good time in my life. But now I finally have time to focus on myself."

Gosselin told the outlet that using semaglutide had enabled him to quit drinking and develop healthier eating habits.

"It’s really nice because it helped me stop drinking, and it helped me get my appetite under control with less eating. I was able to really refocus my diet that way," he explained. "I just focused on consuming what I need to consume in a healthy manner."

Gosselin spoke to Page Six while attending the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center West Hollywood grand opening on Thursday night. He told the outlet that he often receives body contouring and fat removal treatments since he started taking semiglutide.

"I do CellSound, which they offer here. It’s ultrasonic visceral fat removal, and that can be the hardest kind of fat to get rid of," Gosselin said.

"You can do a million crunches, but sometimes you just can’t tighten up that skin," he added. "But with this, you can just lay on the table and get closer to your goal. I was scared that it might hurt before I tried it, but I’m happy to report that it doesn’t."

While he is enjoying the benefits of noninvasive treatments, Gosselin told the outlet that he would never opt for cosmetic surgery.

"When it comes to actual surgery like lipo[suction], I’m like, ‘Hell no.’ I would never do anything that’s invasive to my body that I don’t need," he said.

"If I have to run or do the elliptical or the Peloton or any of that, that’s on me. But I would never have voluntary surgery because I was lazy," he continued. 'That’s how I see it. I’m not super overweight. I just told myself, ‘Dude, you’ve got to stop eating fries. You’ve just got to stop eating drive-thru food.’"

In late February, Fox News Digital confirmed that Jon and his daughter Hannah, 19, were set to begin taking semaglutide and undergoing CellSound Therapy.

"I just got complacent with my health," Gosselin told Entertainment Tonight at the time, admitting he'd gained a significant amount of weight.

Gosselin attributed the weight gain to his unconventional work and travel schedule as a DJ. "Vegas, Miami . . . I go to places where I am twice as big as everyone," he told ET of how his weight impacts his profession.

"This is the first time I had to buy XL!," he said, referring to his jacket. "And XL doesn't really fit me, because I'm short. I'm 5'8 . . . the sleeves are too long. Like, you got to have tailored clothing. Why should I even go through that, when I could just change my lifestyle?"

Gosselin added that a will to look better, coupled with a scary family history, was the ultimate motivation to address his weight concerns.

"Heart disease runs in my family. My dad had congestive heart failure. He died almost 18 years ago," Gosselin explained. "He died at 62, and his father died at 65, so I keep track of that kind of stuff."