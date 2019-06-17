Courteney Cox celebrates birthday with 'Friends' co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow

Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow teamed up to help "Friends" co-star Courteney Cox celebrate her birthday.

Cox marked her 55th birthday over the weekend with an Instagram snap of her two best "Friends," writing, “How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls. So much.”

Kudrow, 55, shared another snap with Cox, writing, “Just remembering Court, I will ALWAYS be older than you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY lovely Courteney!!”

Cox commented, “Only wiser my sweet. Never older. I love you.”

Jewelry designer Jennifer Meyer shared a snap with the "Friends" stars and pals Sara Foster, Rita Track and Mary McCormack, writing, "Happy birthday @courteneycoxofficial you are the glue and we love love love you."

Cox's longtime love, Snow Patrol rocker Johnny McDaid, was on tour and not present for her celebrations, but was still on her mind.

The "Cougar Town" actress posted a selfie with her beau, writing, "My all year birthday gift! Miss you."