'Friends' star Matthew Perry worries fans after posting cryptic tweet about his therapy

Fans are scratching their heads and even worrying after a cryptic tweet from former “Friends” star Matthew Perry revealed his therapy may have hit a bit of a snag.

The Chandler Bing actor, who has previously been vocal about his struggles with drug/alcohol addiction and depression, took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a simple but ominous message with fans.

“I got kicked out of therapy today,” he wrote, offering no follow-up or explanation.

Fans were quick to respond with messages of support for the famed comedic actor.

“I don’t know what is going on, but I hope you are alright and have people to support you,” one user wrote.

“Just remember, you are a strong, confident woman, who doesn’t need therapy,” one user joked, referencing a “Friends” episode in which Perry’s character uses the wrong sleep hypnosis tape.

“Please feel better ❤️ I hope you’re okay. You deserve love and happiness. You made me laugh when I was having rough times and always got me through it. You’re a brilliant, talented man and some day I believe you’ll see light in life. Addiction and depression will not rule you,” another noted.

Representatives for Perry did not immediately respond to Fox News; request for comment on the matter.

However, the post comes roughly five months after the star revealed that he’d been staying in a hospital for about three months after having surgery to repair a gastrointestinal perforation. At the time, he took to Twitter to muse about the hospital stay with his typical sarcastic humor.

“Three months in a hospital bed. Check,” he wrote at the time.

A spokeswoman for the actor said at the time he underwent an operation in Los Angeles and was “grateful for the concern and asks for continued privacy as he heals."