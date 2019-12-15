Expand / Collapse search
French actress Anna Karina dead at 79

By Nate Day | Fox News
French New Wave cinema star Anna Karina has died at the age of 79.

The actress died in a Paris hospital after a battle with cancer, according to the New York Times.

Karina was known for her frequent work with director Jean-Luc Godard, 89, who she was also briefly married to.

Maurice Cooks and Anna Karina attend the  71st annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in 2018. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The two collaborated on "A Woman Is a Woman," for which both won awards at the Berlin Film Festival.

Godard had offered Karina a role in an earlier film, but she turned it down because it required nudity.

The two would divorce after four years of marriage.

The actress also had a career as a singer, which began after she was featured in a made-for-television movie musical.

Grieving her loss, the French Minister of Culture Franck Riester tweeted: Today, "French cinema has been orphaned. It has lost one of its legends," alongside a picture of the star.

She is survived by her husband of 10 years, Maurice Cook.