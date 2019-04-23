Fox News to host Pete Buttigieg town hall

Fox News will host a town hall with South Bend, Ind., mayor and presidential hopeful, Pete Buttigieg.

The event will air live from Claremont, N.H., on Sunday, May 19, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.

It will be moderated by Chris Wallace, host of "Fox News Sunday."

Fox News and Fox Business president and executive editor, Jay Wallace, said of the event, “We look forward to hosting Mayor Buttigieg in New Hampshire and again showcasing our first-in-class journalism and election coverage.”

Buttigieg's town hall will be the fourth for Fox News during the 2020 election cycle.

"Special Report’s" Bret Baier and "The Story’s" Martha MacCallum held a town hall with 2020 frontrunner Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) earlier this month, which was the highest rated of the election cycle so far, garnering nearly 2.6 million viewers, preceded by a town hall with Howard Schultz which drew more than 1.9 million viewers.

Last week, Fox News announced a town hall with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), scheduled for May 8 in Milwaukee.

Buttigieg went from a relative unknown candidate to third place in recent polls among Democratic 2020 hopefuls, behind Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.